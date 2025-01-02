Published 02:25 IST, January 3rd 2025
Top Officials From Central Government Survey Sites For Memorial Of Ex-PM Manmohan Singh
The Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) officials visited several sites to explore locations for a memorial dedicated to former PM Manmohan Singh
New Delhi: A team of senior officials from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (HUA) visited several sites on Thursday to explore locations for a memorial dedicated to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who passed away on December 26. The ministry officials surveyed areas around Vijay Ghat, Rashtriya Smriti Sthal, and nearby locations as part of their efforts to decide where the memorial will be built.
According to sources, no final decision has been made yet about the exact site for the memorial. The government has been holding discussions between the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and the Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry to finalise the location.
Earlier, officials from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) also visited areas around the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial and Rashtriya Smriti Sthal. They identified several possible spots for the memorial.
The government is also in talks with Manmohan Singh's family to discuss the options. It is expected that the final decision on the location will be made in consultation with them. The Centre has already expressed its intention to build the memorial, and a trust will be set up to manage the memorial once the land is allocated.
Manmohan Singh, known as the architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on December 26 at the age of 92 due to age-related health complications. The memorial is being planned as a tribute to his legacy and contributions to the nation.
