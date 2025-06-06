Top Places To Visit Near Newly Launched World's Highest Chenab Bridge In Jammu & Kashmir

Top places to visit near the world’s highest railway bridge, the Chenab Bridge. | Image: X

Jammu and Kashmir: India now houses the world’s highest railway arch bridge, the Chenab rail bridge. This architectural marvel, 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, earlier today.

The inauguration marked PM Modi's first visit to Jammu and Kashmir after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists and India's retaliatory strike against terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), under Operation Sindoor.

Standing at 359 meters tall the bridge is part of the USBRL project and connects Kashmir with the rest of the country by rail.

Apart from helping Kashmir's economy flourish, the bridge will also serve the strategic purpose of transporting military personnel and equipment to the border areas, around the year.

However, the bridge is not just an economic and strategic victory for the country, but is also surrounded by mesmerizing beauty.

Let's look at what you can explore near the architectural wonder, the mighty Chenab Bridge:

Historical sites: Relics near the Chenab Bridge

Starting with some ancient scenic beauties that will steal your heart:

Bahu Fort

The ancient fort overlooks the Tawi River and offers panoramic views of Jammu while housing the sacred Bawe Wali Mata Temple within its walls.

Mubarak Mandi Palace

If European architecture draws you in, then this grand display of Dogra art in the form of a palace that narrates the royal history of Jammu should be your next stop. Its intricate halls and courtyards are a view to admire.

Akhnoor Fort

Dating back to the Indus Valley Civilization and later to the Dogra rule, the fort is located along the banks of the Chenab River itself.

Natural beauties to enjoy near Chenab Bridge

Located in nature's lap these location will provide a breather from the packed city life:

Mansar Lake

This sacred lake, surrounded by forested hills, is ideal for boating, picnics, and spiritual reflection. The mystical beauty is a must-visit near Chenab Bridge.

Surinsar Lake

If a little more serene is your vibe then this twin of Mansar known for its lotus blooms and tranquility should be perfect.

Leh-Manali Highway

Not too far from the Reasi, where the Chenab Bridge is located, this iconic route offers stunning visuals. Glaciers, mountain passes, and valleys, all in a one-way road trip.

Siyad Baba Waterfall

Another one near Reasi is this majestic waterfall. A hidden gem of nature that unfolds in its full glory during monsoons.

Nathatop