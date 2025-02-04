Top Quotes from PM Modi's Address in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his response to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's Address, touched upon various aspects of governance, development, and his vision for the future.

Here are some of the key quotes from his address:

Gratitude and True Development "I am very fortunate that the people of the country have given me the opportunity for the 14th time to reply to Motion of Thanks on President's Address. So, I respectfully express gratitude to the people."

"We did not give false slogans, but true development to people."

Focus on the Poor “Our Govt has worked intensively for the poor.”

“Govt schemes saved a lot of money, but we did not use it to build 'Sheesh Mahal'.”

In a jibe to Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, PM Narendra Modi said, “Those who have photo sessions in the huts of the poor, for their own entertainment, will find the mention of the poor in Parliament boring.”

Vision for the Future

"We are in 2025. In a way, 25% of the 21st century has gone by. Only time will decide what happened after independence in the 20th century and the first 25 years of the 21st century. But if we minutely study the President’s Address, it is clear that she spoke about building trust among people regarding the coming 25 years and Viksit Bharat. Her Address strengthens the resolve of Viksit Bharat, builds new confidence and inspires the common people.", said PM Modi.

Governance and Development

Taking a jibe at the opposition PM Modi said, “A PM was there in our country who identified one problem and said that when One Rupee was sent from Delhi, only 15 paise reached the bottom...who was getting the 15 paise, everyone can understand...at that time there was only one party from the panchayat level to the central level...We tried to find a solution, and our model is 'Bhachat bhi Vikas bhi'...'Janata ka janata ke kaam'...we made...”