'Totally False': PM Modi Fact Checks Report Suggesting Govt Mulling Tax On Foreign Travel

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has personally refuted a media report suggesting the central government was considering a tax or surcharge on foreign travel in response to the ongoing energy crisis linked to the West Asia conflict. In a post on X on Friday, the Prime Minister termed the claim as completely baseless, stressing that there was “not an iota of truth” in it and that no such restrictions on overseas travel were under consideration.

The clarification came after a media report stated that the Centre was discussing a temporary levy on overseas trips to counter fiscal pressure from rising crude oil prices and regional instability. The report triggered major concern at a time when global energy markets are volatile due to tensions in the Middle East, and India’s heavy reliance on imported oil has put pressure on foreign reserves.

As the report surfaced, PM Modi himself intervened to immediately end speculation and reassure citizens that the government remained focused on reducing burdens rather than imposing new ones. He reiterated the administration’s commitment to improving both the “ease of doing business” and “ease of living” for Indians.

Report Withdrawn After PM’s Clarification

The row began when a national media reported that the officials were mulling a temporary tax or cess on foreign travel to offset higher energy costs caused by the West Asia conflict. The channel suggested the move was being examined as part of measures to protect India’s fiscal position amid surging crude prices.

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However, shortly after Prime Minister Modi posted his denial, the channel withdrew the story and issued a public apology. “Our story on government considering tax/cess on foreign travel is not accurate. We withdraw the story and regret the error,” it said on X. The immediate retraction showed the impact of the Prime Minister’s direct response on public discourse.

‘No Question Of Restrictions’, Says Prime Minister

In his post, the Prime Minister was unequivocal in rejecting the claims. “This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this…..There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel,” he wrote, making clear that the government had no intention of limiting overseas trips or adding new financial burdens on travellers.

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PM Narendra Modi linked his remarks to the bigger policy focus on easing regulatory and financial pressure on citizens and businesses. “We remain committed to improving ‘Ease of Doing Business’ and ‘Ease of Living’ for our people,” he stated.

What Was PM Modi's Public Appeal

The speculation emerged days after PM Modi had urged the public to reduce non-essential consumption of petrol and diesel, limit gold purchases, and cut back on foreign travel where possible. His appeal was to push for conserving foreign exchange reserves amid the global energy crisis triggered by instability in West Asia.

Notably, India imports over 85 percent of its crude oil, leaving it exposed to price spikes and supply disruptions. The Prime Minister’s earlier comments were framed as a call for voluntary restraint, not as a precursor to new taxes or travel curbs, the officials clarified following the media report.

PM Modi's Energy Diplomacy Amid Regional Tensions

In the meantime, on Friday, PM Modi embarked on a 5-nation tour, which included a brief visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for talks with the UAE President. During the visit, India and the UAE signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to strengthen energy security.