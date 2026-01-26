Tourist Boat Capsizes In Sea Near Karnataka's Udupi, 2 Dead, 2 In Critical Condition

Udupi: A tourist boat capsized in the sea near Kodi Bengre, also known as Delta Beach, in the Udupi Taluk in Karnataka, which led to the death of two individuals. Two others are undergoing treatment in critical condition.

The deceased have been identified as Shankarappa (22) and Sindhu (23). The injured, Dharmaraj and Dheesha, are currently receiving treatment. The incident took place near the estuary area under the Malpe police station limits.

A total of 15 tourists were in the boat when it capsized, probably after being hit by strong sea waves. Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations, pulling all the passengers out of the water.

According to officials, four tourists are in critical condition, while several others sustained injuries and fell ill due to the incident. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident and are collecting information on whether safety measures were followed. According to some eyewitnesses, it has been presumed that some passengers were not wearing life jackets during the boat ride.

Reports indicate that the tourists, who had arrived from Saraswathipuram in Mysuru, were employees of a BPO call centre. They were part of a group of 28 tourists who had gone on a trip. The tourist group had boarded two boats, with 14 passengers in each of them. The mishap happened in one of the boats.

Further investigation is underway.

25 Dead as Boat Capsized In Nigeria

Earlier in January 2026, a passenger boat capsized in northern Nigeria’s Yobe state, leaving at least 25 people dead while 14 others were missing. The boat was carrying residents who had gone to the local market as well as some who were involved in fishing or farming when it capsized along the Yobe River in Yobe state’s Garbi town. Out of the 52 passengers on board the boat, 13 were rescued.