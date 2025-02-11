Tourist Bus Overturns in UP’s Sultanpur, 15 Devotees Injured

Sultanpur (UP): A tourist bus carrying devotees from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh overturned in a roadside ditch after colliding with a culvert in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur on Tuesday morning. According to an official, at least 15 passengers were injured in the accident.

The bus had 22 passengers on board. Locals and police rushed to the spot, rescued the injured, and shifted them to a Community Health Centre in Jaisinghpur. One devotee, who suffered serious injuries, was referred to a medical college in Sultanpur for advanced treatment.