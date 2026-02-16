Tourist Spots in J&K Reopen After Pahalgam Terror Attack

New Delhi: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has reopened several tourist destinations across the region, which had been closed as a precautionary measure following the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22, 2025. The decision comes after a detailed security review and is seen as an effort to restore confidence among visitors and revive tourism in the Valley.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha announced that 11 sites in Kashmir, including Yousmarg, Doodhpathri, Dandipora Park, Peer Ki Gali, Dubjan, Padpawan, Astanpora, Tulip Garden, Thajwas Glacier, Hung Park, and Wullar/Watlab, will reopen immediately. In Jammu, Devi Pindi, Mahu Mangat, and Mughal Maidan have also been cleared for visitors. Other destinations such as Gurez, Athwatoo, Bangus, and Ramkund will reopen once snow clearance is completed.

The Attack That Shook Kashmir

On April 22, 2025, militants opened fire on tourists near Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam, killing 26 civilians and injuring more than 20. Most victims were pilgrims and visitors from outside the state. The attackers, armed with assault rifles, were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba and The Resistance Front, groups known for cross-border terrorism. The brutality of the strike shocked the nation and drew condemnation from across the political spectrum.

National Response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the attack “barbaric” and vowed that the perpetrators would face consequences. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) announced measures aimed at isolating Pakistan diplomatically, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty, closing the Attari Integrated Check Post, and restricting travel under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme. These steps were framed as part of a broader push to counter cross-border terrorism.

Political leaders across parties condemned the killings, while the government promised stronger security for tourist destinations and religious sites in Jammu and Kashmir. The reopening of tourist spots now signals a return to normalcy and confidence in the improved security environment.

Tourism and Security Going Forward

Tourism is vital to Kashmir’s economy, and destinations like Pahalgam, Gulmarg, and Sonmarg remain central to livelihoods in the region. Officials have stressed that safety protocols will remain in place as visitors return. Families of victims continue to seek justice, while security agencies maintain heightened vigilance to prevent further incidents.

