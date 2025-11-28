Tourists Stranded At Kerala Sky Dining Facility After Crane Failure; Rescue Underway

Idukki (Kerala): A group of tourists were left stranded mid-air at a private sky dining facility in Anachal, Idukki, Kerala, on Friday, after a technical failure in the crane. The incident took place near Munnar and left both tourists and staff stranded for over 1.5 hours.

According to initial information, authorities said the halt occurred due to a mechanical fault in the crane. Rescue teams have begun efforts to bring down those stranded.

Earlier visuals from the spot showed the elevated dining structure suspended mid-air as rescue personnel worked to stabilise the mechanism. Further details are awaited.