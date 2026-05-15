Toxic Gas Kills 3 Workers Cleaning Tank At Gujarat’s Kalol Industrial Unit; 1 In Critical Condition

Kalol: At least 3 workers died after being overcome by toxic gas while cleaning an underground tank at a company in Kalol, the officials confirmed on Friday. The incident allegedly took place at Mafatlal Gujarat Industries Limited, located in the Saij GIDC area, during maintenance work in the effluent treatment plant.

According to the officials, the workers had entered the tank after water was drained to clear out accumulated mud and waste. The co-workers stated that one by one, they lost consciousness inside the confined space, believed to have been filled with hazardous fumes. All three were pronounced dead at the spot, while a 4th worker remains in a critical condition and is receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

Sharing details regarding the incident, the police said that it is preliminarily understood that the deceased were migrant labourers. The incident has once again raised concerns over safety protocols for workers undertaking hazardous cleaning operations in industrial units across Gujarat.

Incident Occurred During ETP Tank Cleaning

Reports suggested that the tragedy occurred during routine cleaning of the tank at the company’s effluent treatment plant. The workers had entered the underground tank after draining water to remove sludge and garbage that had built up inside.

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The officials emphasised that toxic gases, allegedly released from the waste material, filled the confined space. “One by one, the workers fell unconscious due to the effect of toxic gas,” a senior police officer said. The colleagues raised the alarm when they noticed the workers had stopped responding, leading to an immediate rescue effort.

The police confirmed that 3 of the workers died at the site before help could reach them. A 4th worker, who was also affected by the gas, was rushed to the hospital and remains in a critical condition.

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The administration has not released the names of the deceased, but preliminary reports suggested that they were migrant workers employed for the cleaning job. The police have begun recording statements and will examine whether safety measures were in place at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the accident has raised questions about worker safety in Gujarat’s industrial zones. The labour officials said that they would investigate whether proper gas detection equipment, ventilation and protective gear were provided before the workers entered the tank.

The firm has not issued a public statement over the incident, with the police saying that a case will be registered once the preliminary inquiry is complete, and further action will depend on the findings. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.