Toxic Gas Leak Reported Near Jammu Airport: NDRF, SDRF Initiate Rescue Operation

Jammu: A major gas leak was reported on Jammu Airport Road, near a shop around 500 metres from the Jammu airport. According to reports, the incident occurred when a chemical cylinder leaked, leading to an immediate response from the local police, fire department and other emergency services, including teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

According to sources, the leaked chemical is believed to be mustard sulphur, a substance typically used by defence forces. "The situation is under control, but we are taking no chances…..Our teams are working tirelessly to contain the leak and ensure the safety of the public," said a senior official from the NDRF.

As per reports, the NDRF and SDRF teams were quickly deployed to the scene, along with firefighters, to mitigate the situation. "We are doing everything possible to prevent any further damage," said Zahid Khan, Commandant of the NDRF 10th Battalion. The residents in the vicinity were advised to remain indoors and avoid the area until further notice. The district administration has assured the public that there is no further danger, but it may take 24 to 48 hours to declare the area safe.

What Is Mustard Sulphur

As per the experts, Mustard sulphur is a highly toxic and blistering agent that can cause severe injuries and fatalities. It is a chemical warfare agent that affects the skin, eyes, and respiratory system, leading to severe burns, blindness, and respiratory distress. "This is a serious situation, and we are treating it with the utmost priority……We will do everything possible to ensure the safety of the public and minimize the damage," said a senior government official.

The local residents expressed their fear amidst the ongoing rescue operation. "I was working in the nursery when I heard a loud hissing sound," said a local resident. Another said, "I saw people were shouting and panicking. It was terrifying."

A probe has also been initiated to ascertain the cause behind the alleged toxic gas leak. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.