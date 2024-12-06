Toxic Substance Allegedly Sprayed During Pushpa 2 Screening At Mumbai Cinema Hall

Mumbai: At Gaiety Galaxy Theatre in Mumbai’s Bandra, a toxic substance was allegedly sprayed, causing moviegoers to cough and difficulty breathing inside the cinema hall during the Pushpa 2 screening. The incident reportedly occurred on Thursday night, causing chaos inside the theatre. A video was also shared on social media, wherein, a panic-like situation can be noticed, while the film, Pushpa 2, was being screened.

In the video, people in the audience can also be seen covering their faces with masks and handkerchiefs. Meanwhile, as soon as the people complained about breathing difficulty, the screening of the movie was stopped.

On information, the Mumbai Police reached the cinema hall and initiated an investigation at Bandra's Galaxy theatre after the audience alleged toxic substance spraying. The screening of the movie 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' was halted for 15-20 minutes after the interval. It is being claimed that an unidentified person sprayed a substance causing coughing, throat irritation and vomiting.