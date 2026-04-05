Toy Car Terror Plot Foiled: Delhi Police And Mumbai ATS Nab Jaish-Linked Suspects In Mumbai Raid

New Delhi: The Delhi Police, in coordination with the Mumbai Police Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), has foiled a major terror plot in Delhi by arresting two suspects linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). The terror suspects, identified as Mosab Ahmed alias Kalam and Mohammad Hamad Kalra, were detained in a joint operation. According to the Delhi Police, the JeM suspects were planning a toy car blast in Delhi to terrorize the city once again.

The police sources claimed that the operation, conducted in Kurla and Kadavali, was a result of inputs alleging links to a terrorist organisation. The suspects, who had been radicalised online, were detained and are being brought to Delhi for further interrogation.

The intelligence sources indicated that both suspects were part of the operational framework of the Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfit, specifically linked to a handler identified as Mohammad.

The joint operation was carried out by the Maharashtra ATS and Delhi Police's Special Cell, showcasing a strong collaboration between the two agencies. The suspects were identified as having links to Mohammad from Jaish, indicating a larger network of terror activities.

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The investigating team revealed that the duo was in the advanced stages of orchestrating a "toy car blast" within Delhi, a deceptive method designed to bypass traditional security screenings and cause maximum destruction in crowded areas. The sophisticated plan was reportedly cultivated through online radicalisation, which had brought the suspects under the wings of senior Jaish operatives. The thwarting of this toy car attack is being viewed as a big victory for counter-terrorism units.

Following their arrest after multiple raids across Maharashtra, both Ahmed and Kalra are currently being transported to Delhi under heavy escort. In Delhi, they will be produced before a magistrate, where the Special Cell is expected to seek an extended custodial remand.

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