'Trade Issue Didn't Come Up': Govt Rubbishes Trump's Trade Deal Theory Behind India-Pakistan Ceasefire

New Delhi: The Indian government on Tuesday categorically rejected US President Donald Trump’s claim that he single-handedly negotiated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan by offering trade deals. India has made it unequivocally clear that no such trade-related discussion ever took place during the recent military standoff.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) minced no words while debunking Trump’s version of events, making it plain that “the issue of trade did not come up” at any stage during communications between Indian and American leadership.“ From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and US leaders on the evolving military situation. The issue of trade did not come up in any of the discussions,” the MEA said in an official statement.

This clarification comes in response to Trump’s statement, where he took full credit for “stopping a potential nuclear war” between India and Pakistan, claiming that the United States pressured both countries to stand down by linking peace to access to trade.

Trump said his administration “brokered a full and immediate ceasefire”.

India Sets the Record Straight

The MEA reminded that the ceasefire arrangement was a bilateral military understanding, brokered not in Washington but over a military hotline between India and Pakistan.“The specific date, time, and wording of the understanding was worked out between the DGMOs of the two countries at their phone call on May 10, at 3.35 pm. The Foreign Secretary had made a statement in this regard,” the ministry said, reiterating the facts.

In further detail, the MEA disclosed that Pakistan initiated the request for this DGMO-level communication, not the United States, and technical issues on Pakistan’s side delayed the connection.“The request for this call was received by MEA from the Pakistani High Commission at 12.37 pm. The Pakistani side had initial difficulties connecting the hotline due to technical difficulties. The timing was then decided based on the availability of the Indian DGMO at 3.25 pm,” the ministry said.

Pakistan’s Credibility Questioned, Trump’s Boast Dismissed