PM Modi To Inaugurate Noida International Airport Today: Check Traffic Diversions And Key Routes

Jewar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the first phase of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar today.

The high-profile event is expected to draw over 150,000 attendees, prompting the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police to issue a comprehensive traffic advisory.

The restrictions, which are aimed at ensuring VVIP security and smooth public movement, will remain in effect from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM.

Major Restrictions and Diversions

The traffic police have strictly prohibited the movement of Heavy Goods Vehicles (HGV), Medium Goods Vehicles (MGV), and Light Goods Vehicles (LGV) on several critical arteries.

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These include the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway, the Yamuna Expressway and peripheral roads surrounding the airport venue.

Emergency vehicles, including ambulances and fire services, are exempt from these restrictions and will be provided a clear passage.

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Route Guidelines for Commuters

Commuters travelling from neighbouring districts are advised to follow specific routes to reach the venue or bypass the congestion:

Dignitaries and VVIPs will use a dedicated interchange at the 32 km milestone of the Yamuna Expressway, while media personnel have been directed to enter via the Kishorpur Gate (Parking P-08).

Significance of the Project

The Noida International Airport, developed at an estimated cost of ₹11,200 crore, is a cornerstone of India’s aviation expansion.

In its initial phase, the airport features a 3,900-meter runway and a terminal capable of handling 12 million passengers annually.

Prime Minister Modi, who will perform a walkthrough of the terminal at 11:30 AM before the official noon inauguration, noted on X that the project will boost commerce and connectivity while significantly easing the burden on Delhi’s IGI Airport.

Beyond passenger travel, the airport is designed as a multi-modal cargo hub, featuring an integrated logistics zone and a 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.