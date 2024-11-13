sb.scorecardresearch
  • Traffic Advisory Issued For International Trade Fair At Delhi's Pragati Maidan

Published 20:01 IST, November 13th 2024

Traffic Advisory Issued For International Trade Fair At Delhi's Pragati Maidan

The trade fair is being organised at Pragati Maidan from November 14 to 27. It is expected to attract around 60,000 visitors daily, with numbers potentially reaching 1.5 lakh on weekends and holidays.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Pragati Maidan, Trade Fair
The International Trade Fair will be hosted at Delhi's Pragati Maidan for around two weeks | Image: ANI
