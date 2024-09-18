Published 00:05 IST, September 18th 2024
Traffic Disrupted Between Gauchar and Karnaprayag on Badrinath National Highway Due to Landslides
Traffic on the Badrinath National Highway between Gauchar and Karnaprayag is disrupted by landslides, leaving 450+ vehicles stranded.
- India News
Traffic Disrupted Between Gauchar and Karnaprayag on Badrinath National Highway Due to Landslides | Image: ANI
