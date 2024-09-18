sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ New Delhi CM | Israel-Hamas War | Trump Assassination Bid | Train Derailments | Kolkata Horror |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Traffic Disrupted Between Gauchar and Karnaprayag on Badrinath National Highway Due to Landslides

Published 00:05 IST, September 18th 2024

Traffic Disrupted Between Gauchar and Karnaprayag on Badrinath National Highway Due to Landslides

Traffic on the Badrinath National Highway between Gauchar and Karnaprayag is disrupted by landslides, leaving 450+ vehicles stranded.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Traffic Disrupted Between Gauchar and Karnaprayag on Badrinath National Highway Due to Landslides
Traffic Disrupted Between Gauchar and Karnaprayag on Badrinath National Highway Due to Landslides | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:05 IST, September 18th 2024