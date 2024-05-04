Advertisement

Srinagar: A major landslide was reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday leading to the blocking of the Jammu Srinagar national highway. The landslide, which reportedly occurred on Saturday afternoon, blocked the NH-44, leading to major traffic jams on the highway on both sides of the road. According to the administration, the landslide incident took place at Ramsu near the SDM’s office.

On information, the district administration along with officials from the other concerned authorities and efforts are being made to clear the road.

Further details regarding the landslide is being awaited.

