Published 11:28 IST, January 22nd 2025
11-Month-Old Baby Dies Midair After Developing Uneasiness on International Flight
In a rather tragic incident, an 11-month-old baby suffered uneasiness on a Kochi-bound international flight and died midair; he was facing several health issues
- India News
- 1 min read
Kochi: A 11-month-old infant, who developed some uneasiness onboard a Kerala-bound flight, died at a hospital here, police said on Tuesday.
The baby boy met with the tragedy while he was on his way to the home state from Qatar.
Son of a couple hailing from northern district Malappuram, Fesin Ahammed, travelled to the state with his mother. A police officer said the infant developed some uneasiness onboard the flight and he was rushed to a hospital in Angamaly soon after the flight landed at Nedumbassery airport here.
Born as a preterm baby, the boy was already struggling with health issues and was being transported to his home state for further treatment, police said.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:28 IST, January 22nd 2025