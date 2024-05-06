Bike and Crane Clash Leaves Two Dead in UP | Image:PTI

Two men were killed after their motorcycle collided with a crane here, police said on Monday.

Sharda (25) and his cousin Suresh (24) were returning home when their motorcycle collided with a crane coming from the opposite direction near Punwar village in the Pashchim Sharira police station area of the district, Police Circle Officer (CO), Kaushambi, Abhishek Singh said.

The police said the duo was rushed to a district hospital, where they were declared brought dead.

The crane driver fled the scene after the incident, CO Singh said, adding that the crane has been taken into custody and investigations are underway. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the police said.

Inputs_PTI