Tragedy in Gujarat: Six Young Family Members Drown in Riverin Gujarat's Kheda, All Bodies Recovered

Gujarat: In a heartbreaking incident, six members of a family aged between 14 and 21 drowned in the Meshwo river near Kanij village in Gujarat 's Kheda district on Wednesday. According to police officials, all six bodies were recovered after a massive search operation.

The victims, who belonged to the same family, had reportedly entered the river for a swim, unaware of the depth and sudden currents in the water.

Police confirmed that the victims were between 14 and 21 years old and included both boys and girls. “The incident took place when they entered the river to bathe and got swept away by the strong currents,” a local police official said.

A search and rescue operation was immediately launched with the help of local divers and emergency teams. After several hours of effort, all six bodies were retrieved from the river late in the evening.

“The deceased belonged to the same extended family and were residents of nearby villages. We have sent the bodies for post-mortem and informed the relatives,” the official added.