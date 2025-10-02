Breaking: Tragic Durga Idol Immersion Accident in Khandwa: 12 Dead, CM Orders ₹4 Lakh Aid

Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: A tractor-trolley crashed off a bridge into a river, killing at least 12 people, according to officials, during the immersion of a Durga idol in the village of Ardala, Khandwa district.

According to preliminary reports, the tragedy occurred while more than 20 people, including children, were on the trolley. Eight young girls are among the victims.

Eleven bodies had been pulled from the river by 6 PM, but officials worry that as rescue efforts continue, the number could increase. The situation is still tense as rescue efforts continue, and several individuals were hospitalized with injuries.

Statement from Madhya Pradesh CM

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his grief over the incident through a tweet, calling the accidents “extremely tragic.” He wrote that instructions have been issued to provide ₹4 lakh assistance to the immediate family members of the deceased and to ensure proper treatment for the injured at the nearest hospital. The CM also prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured and for strength to the bereaved families.

Police and Administrative Response

Police and administrative officials rushed to the scene immediately following the accident to carry out rescue operations. Ujjain’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Abhishek Ranjan, provided details of the incident:

“Approximately 12 people were on the trolley at the time. Some youths and children had come for the immersion of Mata Ji when the tractor and trolley suddenly fell into the river. Of the 12 passengers, eight managed to escape safely, while four were hospitalized. Tragically, two of them succumbed to their injuries.”

ASP Ranjan further added:

“We are hopeful for the swift recovery of the injured. Emergency response teams acted immediately to assist those in need.”

Ongoing Investigation and Medical Assistance

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examinations. The injured are receiving medical treatment, and authorities have launched a detailed probe to determine the exact cause of the accident.