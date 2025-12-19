Tragic End to Devotee's Protest: Man Sets Self on Fire Over Karthigai Deepam Dispute in Madurai

A 40-year-old man on Thursday evening died by self-immolation near a police booth in Madurai, allegedly protesting the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam | Image: X/@annamalai_k

Madurai: A 40-year-old man on Thursday evening died by self-immolation near a police booth in Madurai, allegedly protesting the non-lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the top of Thiruparankundram hill despite a Madras High Court order.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man, a medical representative and mini auto owner, left a voicemail explaining his extreme step.

According to the Madurai City Police, the deceased was identified as Poorna Chandran, a resident of Narimedu. He is survived by his wife and two sons, ages 4 and 8. Chandran worked as a medical representative and also owned a mini auto, which he used to sell fruits and vegetables across the city.

Police said that Poorna Chandran died by suicide by self-immolation near a police booth close to the Outpost, alleging that the lamp was not lit atop the Thiruparankundram hill despite the Madurai High Court's order. So we had filed for an investigation to be underway".

Advertisement

BJP leader K Annamalai condemned the DMK government's "anti-Hindu" stance, while urging devotees to remain calm and trust the judiciary.

BJP leader K Annamalai shared his condolences on his official X handle and also alleged the DMK Government's "anti-Hindu" stance as the reason, particularly "its refusal to allow devotees to light the sacred Karthigai Deepam on the Deepa Thoon atop the Thiruparangundram Hill, tragically ended his life today in Madurai by self-immolation".

Advertisement

Chandran's family, including his wife and two young sons, is in mourning. The incident has sparked political reactions, with the BJP accusing the DMK of politicising a religious issue.

BJP leader K Annamalai, through his official X handle, said, "A devoted follower of Lord Muruga, Thiru Poorna Chandran, deeply anguished by the DMK Government's anti-Hindu stance, particularly its refusal to allow devotees to light the sacred Karthigai Deepam on the Deepa Thoon atop the Thiruparangundram Hill, tragically ended his life today in Madurai by self-immolation. This heartbreaking news has left me profoundly saddened.

I extend my heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and pray that they find the strength to endure this irreparable loss. I earnestly appeal to all devotees of Lord Muruga to remain calm and exercise patience. We repose complete faith in the judiciary and are confident that justice will prevail and that our rightful claims will be upheld.