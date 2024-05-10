Updated May 9th, 2024 at 20:38 IST
Tragic Incident: 10-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Vasai Resort's Swimming Pool
A 10-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of a resort in Vasai in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Girl Drowns in Vasai Resort's Swimming Pool | Image:Shutterstock
Advertisement
Palghar: A 10-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of a resort in Vasai in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.
The incident took place in Rangaon on Wednesday morning, the Vasai police station official said.
Advertisement
"Ridhi Mane shifted from the pool for children to the deeper one for adults when her mother moved away to get food. Her mother saw her in distress and raised an alarm. The child was declared dead by a doctor," he said.
An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published May 9th, 2024 at 20:38 IST