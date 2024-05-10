Advertisement

Palghar: A 10-year-old girl drowned in the swimming pool of a resort in Vasai in Palghar district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Rangaon on Wednesday morning, the Vasai police station official said.

"Ridhi Mane shifted from the pool for children to the deeper one for adults when her mother moved away to get food. Her mother saw her in distress and raised an alarm. The child was declared dead by a doctor," he said.

An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the incident is underway, he added.

