Tragic: Massive Tree Falls On Couple Riding Bike In Hyderabad, Husband Dies On Spot | WATCH Video

On Tuesday, May 21, a couple traveling to the hospital on their two-wheeler was involved in a terrible incident close to Cantonment Hospital in Bollaram. Unfortunately, when a tree collapsed on them, the husband, Ravinder, died instantly, and his wife, Sarala Devi, was seriously hurt.

The police responded quickly to the scene after getting information, and they transferred Ravindar's lifeless body to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem, according to reports in the local media. Sarala Devi was sent there for treatment right away.

On social media, the alleged footage of the incident that happened at Bollaram Cantonment Hospital has suddenly surfaced. The couple is seen entering the hospital in the incident footage when all of a sudden a tree falls on top of them. Fortunately, another biker was able to stop his vehicle in time to avoid death. A security guard and another passerby can be seen in the footage rushing to the couple's aid.

The police have opened an investigation into the event and have filed a case. The tragic event is shown on the CCTV footage of the crash that has surfaced.







