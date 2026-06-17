'I Love You, Mom And Dad, I Could Not...: Tragic Note Left By 2 NEET Aspirants Who Died By Suicide Due To Exam Stress In Dehradun & Delhi

New Delhi: The crushing weight of academic expectations and exam-related uncertainty has claimed the lives of two young medical aspirants in separate incidents across northern India.

In heartbreaking reminders of the severe mental health crisis plaguing competitive exam candidates, a 23-year-old woman in Dehradun and a young aspirant in Delhi died by suicide, both leaving behind emotional notes apologising to their parents.

In Dehradun, 23-year-old Riya Kumari was found dead after hanging herself at her residence in Chandramani Colony, falling under the jurisdiction of the Patel Nagar police station.

According to law enforcement officials, Riya had been rigorously preparing for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for an extended period.

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Investigators revealed that she had fallen into deep distress due to prolonged lack of success in the highly competitive medical entrance examination.

A suicide note recovered from the scene underscored her anguish, containing the poignant parting message, "I love you, Mom and Dad," alongside expressions of absolute despair regarding her career prospects and studies.

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Ankit Kandari, Circle Officer (CO) Sadar, Dehradun, confirmed that the Patel Nagar police have taken custody of the body, dispatched it for a post-mortem examination, and initiated a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Concurrently, a parallel tragedy unfolded in South-West Delhi’s Palam area, where another NEET aspirant, identified as Renu, took her own life. Renu’s family, originally hailing from Alwar in Rajasthan, was away when the incident occurred.

On June 13, her father had travelled to his in-laws' residence after his father-in-law's demise, leaving Renu alone at home. Seizing the isolation, she hanged herself that evening.

Renu had appeared for the high-stakes NEET exam on May 3. However, family sources indicated she was battling severe depression following the administrative turbulence and subsequent cancellation of the examination paper, a systemic disruption that shattered her preparation timeline.

In a final note recovered by Delhi Police, Renu apologised profusely to her parents, writing that she felt she could not fulfil their high aspirations for her future.