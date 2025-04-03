Tragic Twist on Joyous Occasion: Shoe Merchant Dies While Dancing on 25th Anniversary in Uttar Pradesh

Bareilly: A joyful moment turned into a tragedy when a shoe merchant suddenly collapsed while dancing with his wife during their 25th wedding anniversary in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district on Wednesday.

Middle aged Waseem was holding his wife Farah's hands and the couple were dancing on stage when he suddenly fell on the stage. The shocking incident unfolded in front of family and friends, turning a moment of happiness and celebration into sorrow.

25th Wedding Anniversary Turned Tragic | WATCH

The couple's 25th wedding anniversary was being celebrated at Faham Lawn, a luxury hotel in the city, where a grand party was organized to celebrate their joyous day.

As family members and friends celebrated on the banquet hall floor, Wasim and Farah expressed their joy by dancing on the stage.

The video of this tragic incident was shared by an independent journalist named Sachin Gupta, in the post he wrote “Shoe merchant Waseem died suddenly while dancing with his wife on his 25th wedding anniversary in Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh. It was such a happy moment. He was dancing holding his wife's hand. Suddenly he fell on the stage.”

A video of the incident has surfaced on the internet, showing Wasim dancing with his wife on stage. Suddenly, he collapses, and his wife rushes towards him. Moments later, people from the crowd quickly climb the stage to help him.