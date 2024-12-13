Train Coach Catches Fire During Maintenance Work at Mumbai Workshop

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in a train shunting coach at the Lower Parel workshop in central Mumbai on Friday evening during routine maintenance work. The officials confirmed the incident saying that no one was injured during the fire incident, which gutted the entire coach.

According to the officials, the fire was reported at around 6.45 pm on Friday. The fire quickly spread and engulfed the entire coach.

On information, the fire brigade rushed to the spot and extinguished the blaze.

The official stated that there were no injuries or harm to any staff members, adding that no other coaches were affected in the fire.

The officials said that the incident occurred in a non-passenger area and there was no risk to passenger safety or disruptions to train operations.