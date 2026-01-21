Trainer Aircraft Crashes Into Pond In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, 2 Pilots Injured

New Delhi: An Indian Air Force (IAF) trainee microlight aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj during a flight and landed in a pond in the middle of the city on Tuesday during a routine training sortie.

In a big relief to the administration and the Air Force, both the trainee pilot and an accompanying instructor sustained injuries but were successfully rescued from the partially submerged wreckage by alert local villagers and emergency teams, stated the air force.

The accident occurred in a pond behind KP College, where a loud explosion-like sound was heard, sending panic through the surrounding area.

Aircraft lost balance

According to eyewitnesses, the plane was in normal condition during takeoff, but shortly afterward, it lost balance and rapidly descended into a pond. The pilot steered away from populated area and averted major mishap.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, upon hearing the crash, hundreds of locals raced to the scene and immediately informed the police and administration. Following the incident, the entire area the entire area was cordoned off and police, fire brigade, and rescue teams arrived at the the scene and rescue operations are underway.

Routine Sortie

According to preliminary information from the Indian Air Force, the microlight aircraft was on a routine training sortie when the crash took place. The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained and the Air Force has ordered a court of inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.