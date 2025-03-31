Training Aircraft Crashes In Gujarat's Mehsana, Female Trainee Pilot Injured

Mehsana: A training aircraft crashed near Ucharpi in Gujarat 's Mehsana district on Monday, leaving the female trainee pilot injured. The incident occurred when the pilot reportedly fell ill during the training session. According to reports, the aircraft was on a routine training mission when the pilot suddenly felt unwell. The pilot attempted to land the aircraft safely, but it crashed near Ucharpi village.

The sources claimed that the female trainee pilot sustained injuries in the crash and was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. The condition of the pilot is currently stable, and medical authorities are providing necessary care.

An investigation has been launched to ascertain the exact cause of the crash. The aviation authorities are examining the incident, focusing on the pilot's health and potential mechanical issues with the aircraft.

According an officials, a private aviation academy's trainer aircraft crashed in an open field at Ucharpi village near Mehsana town on Monday evening. The single-engine aircraft, which took off from Mehsana airport with a woman trainee pilot on board, suffered a technical issue leading to the crash.

The trainee pilot received minor injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. The concerned authorities, including airport and aviation officials, have been informed, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

Earlier, a similar incident took place in August 2024, when a two-seater Cessna 152 plane belonging to a private aviation academy crashed at an airstrip in Madhya Pradesh 's Guna, injuring two pilots. Similarly, in a separate incident, a pilot was killed, and a woman trainee was injured when an Italian-made trainer aircraft crashed in Maharashtra 's Jalgaon district.

The aviation sector continues to face challenges in ensuring safety and preventing accidents.

Investigations into such incidents are crucial for identifying causes and implementing measures to prevent future occurrences.