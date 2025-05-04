Training Plane Crashes in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, Accident Due to Technical Snag

Updated May 4th 2025, 20:15 IST
Aligarh: A major accident was averted at Aligarh's Dhanipur Airport on Sunday, where a training plane hit the wall during landing. Only the pilot was present in the plane and no major life-threatening accident was reported.
The aircraft was registered in the name of Pioneer Aviation. It was a light training aircraft, damaged at the front with one wing and wheel broken. An investigation is underway.
