Trains Delayed on Belagavi-Miraj Route After Goods Train Carrying Iron Rods Derailed, Check List

Updated April 15th 2025, 10:38 IST
New Delhi: A goods train carrying iron rods derailed near Belagavi early in the morning today; no mishaps have been reported and a major accident has been averted. However, following the derailment, train services on the Belagavi-Miraj route have been hit. Check list of trains halted and/or delayed…
The train services will remain disrupted on the Belagavi-Miraj route till the repair work following the derailment is not completed. Railway officials reached the derailment site as soon as they heard about the mishap and the officials are working towards restoring operations.
Check complete list of trains that have been affected due to the goods train derailment…
A major accident was narrowly avoided near the Military Mahadev Temple in Belagavi when two coaches of a goods train derailed and overturned around 7:30 a.m. on Monday. The train, which was transporting steel rods from Jindal to Miraj, experienced the mishap while switching platforms. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. The Belagavi Railway Police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and have launched an investigation into the cause of the derailment.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published April 15th 2025, 10:38 IST