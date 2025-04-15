Trains Delayed on Belagavi-Miraj Route After Goods Train Carrying Iron Rods Derailed, Check List

New Delhi: A goods train carrying iron rods derailed near Belagavi early in the morning today; no mishaps have been reported and a major accident has been averted. However, following the derailment, train services on the Belagavi-Miraj route have been hit. Check list of trains halted and/or delayed…

List of Trains Delayed After Derailment on Belagavi-Miraj Route

The train services will remain disrupted on the Belagavi-Miraj route till the repair work following the derailment is not completed. Railway officials reached the derailment site as soon as they heard about the mishap and the officials are working towards restoring operations.

Check complete list of trains that have been affected due to the goods train derailment…

Chalukya Sharavathi Express (from Miraj) has been halted mid-route LTT Dadar Express has been stopped midway Ajmer Express has also been stopped midway Rani Chennamma Express (from Belagavi) is delayed due to the derailment Bangalore–Jodhpur Express (from Belagavi) is also delayed Services have been disrupted Bhagat Ki Kothi Express Castle Rock–Miraj Passenger Express has also been halted as services have been disrupted due to the goods train derailment Haripriya Express coming from Bengaluru has also been halted; the train services have been disrupted

Goods Train Carrying Iron Rods Derailed Near Belagavi