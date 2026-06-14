Trains Halted, Coaches Vandalised As Student Protest Turns Violent At Bihar's Patliputra Railway Station

New Delhi: Chaos erupted at Patliputra Railway Station in Bihar after candidates appearing for the Bihar Police Prohibition Department examination staged a protest over inadequate train arrangements, leading to violence, vandalism and a heavy police response.

According to officials, a large number of candidates had gathered at the station after the examination while attempting to return to their hometowns.

Alleging that sufficient trains had not been arranged to accommodate the massive rush, angry candidates began protesting on the station premises. The demonstration soon spiralled out of control, with sections of the crowd reportedly vandalising an exam special train stationed at the platform.

As the situation deteriorated, police personnel rushed to the spot to bring the crowd under control. Security forces used tear gas shells and resorted to a baton charge to disperse the protesters. Police also fired warning shots in the air after repeated appeals to maintain calm failed to yield results.

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Several officials sustained minor injuries during the unrest, including the Inspector General (IG), who was hurt while supervising the operation to restore order at the railway station.

Authorities said the violence stemmed from resentment among candidates over alleged delays and inadequate arrangements for their onward journey despite the deployment of special trains for examinees.

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Railway property was damaged during the protest, although the extent of the losses is yet to be officially assessed.

IG Jitendra Rana reported that approximately 200-250 students blocked train departures at Patliputra Railway Station. Attempts by police and railway forces to reason with them led to stone-pelting.

To ensure safety, police intervened, dispersing the crowd. All trains resumed operations, and while some officers were hit, there were no serious injuries.

Following the incident, security has been significantly tightened at Patliputra Railway Station. Additional police personnel and railway protection forces have been deployed to prevent any further escalation.

DM Dr. Thiyagarajan reported that late-night disturbances at Patliputra Railway Station were caused by protesters over train arrangements.

Despite special trains being provided, some anti-social elements joined the protests and started stone pelting. Minimal force was used to disperse the crowd, restoring peace and controlling the situation effectively.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation into the violence and are identifying those involved in the vandalism using CCTV footage and other evidence.

Officials appealed to candidates and the public to maintain peace and cooperate with the administration.