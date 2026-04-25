'Traitor of Punjab': AAP Shares AI Video Showing Raghav Chadha Sitting Near Amit Shah's Feet as He Joins BJP

New Delhi: The political row following Raghav Chadha’s exit from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified further after AAP released an AI-generated video attacking the former leader, branding him a “traitor of Punjab”.

The video, shared by AAP on social media, reportedly uses artificial intelligence to depict Chadha in a critical light, accusing him of betraying the mandate of Punjab and the party that elevated him politically. The clip is part of a wider campaign by AAP leaders who have sharply criticised Chadha following his dramatic political shift.

AI Video Sparks Political Storm

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conducting ‘Operation Lotus’ after 7 AAP MPs, including Raghav Chadha, resigned to join BJP.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the BJP is doing the work of obstructing the good works done in Punjab by CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. Accusing the BJP of using the ED and the CBI against the Punjab Government, Singh claimed that ‘Operation Lotus’ is being conducted by the BJP under the leadership of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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AAP leaders amplified the video online, alleging that Chadha’s move to the BJP was a betrayal of Punjab’s people and the party’s core principles. The term “traitor” has been repeatedly used by party functionaries in public statements and digital campaigns against him.

Chadha’s Exit and Fallout

Chadha, a Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab, resigned from AAP and joined the BJP on April 24, 2026, in a move that triggered a major political upheaval. His exit, along with several other MPs, exposed deep internal rifts within AAP’s parliamentary wing.

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AAP leaders have accused him of “backstabbing” and aligning with the BJP as part of a larger strategy to weaken the party. Meanwhile, some leaders alleged that the BJP was attempting to engineer defections to destabilise AAP, particularly in Punjab.

War of Words Intensifies

The controversy has triggered a fierce exchange of accusations. AAP leaders have claimed Chadha abandoned party ideology, while BJP leaders have dismissed the allegations as politically motivated.

Sanjay Singh called the seven defectors “traitors”. He stated that AAP did so many things for the MPs who have now rebelled. “The people of Punjab gave them so much love. They sent them to the Rajya Sabha. Yet, they ended up in the lap of the BJP. The people of Punjab will never forget these ‘traitors'…The people of Punjab should remember these seven names.”

Following the rebellion by seven MPs, AAP's National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minsiter Arvind Kejriwal said, “BJP has yet again betrayed the people of Punjab.”

Political Implications

The Aam Aadmi Party suffered a major setback after its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, who was removed as the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha earlier, joined the rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday.

As two-thirds of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members broke away from the party and joined the BJP, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has slammed party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and said that the departure of seven MPs has a direct blow to the party's dictatorship.

Gupta alleged that there was no leader left in the Aam Aadmi Party who was not corrupt. She warned that the AAP will lose in Punjab, just as they lost in Delhi.

Sharing an X post on Friday, the Chief Minister said, “The AAP, which began with the slogan of revolution, is now meeting its end through distrust and alienation. In your party now, there is no common man left; only corrupt men remain. Mr Kejriwal, the departure of two-thirds of the Rajya Sabha MPs is a direct blow to your dictatorship. After Delhi, now it is Punjab's turn.”