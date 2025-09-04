Transformative Measures: NDA Chief Ministers Thank PM Modi, FM Sitharaman For GST Reforms

New Delhi: Chief Ministers across NDA-ruled states lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the GST reforms.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday called the tax reforms "transformative measures" for citizens and entrepreneurs.

Sharing an X post, CM Yogi wrote, "Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi ji and FM Nirmala Sitharaman ji, the Next Gen GST reforms approved by the GST Council are truly commendable. These transformative measures will simplify the lives of citizens, make business easier, and accelerate local manufacturing and entrepreneurship."

"Heartfelt gratitude to the Hon'ble PM and thanks to the Hon'ble FM for these welfare-oriented decisions that will make India's economy stronger and more inclusive," the X post added.

Backing the tax reforms, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said that PM Modi fulfilled the promise he made on August 15 regarding the tax reforms.

"Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has fulfilled his promise of bringing Next-Generation Reforms regarding GST on this year's Independence Day, presenting a Diwali gift to the common people of the country. The Next-Generation GST reforms and rate reductions approved by @GST_Council will directly benefit all sections, including farmers, MSMEs, small traders, women, and youth," Rekha Gupta wrote on X.

She called the GST Council's decision a relief for middle-class families, as a reduction in the GST on consumer goods would lower their expenditure.

"Additionally, this decision will provide significant relief to millions of middle-class families. The expenditure on daily essential goods and services will decrease, leading to increased savings for the common citizen and making life more convenient. These reforms will not only simplify the lives of citizens but also infuse new energy into businesses and industries, strengthening the Indian economy," the Delhi CM said.

"Heartfelt thanks and congratulations on behalf of the people of Delhi to Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji for this people-friendly decision," the X post read.

Calling it "historic", Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis lauded the move to remove the 12 per cent and 28 per cent GST slabs.

"A truly historic reform for New India! Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Narendra Modi Ji and the dedicated efforts of Hon Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ji, GST has been simplified forever. By abolishing 12 per cent & 28 per cent slabs, and moving to just 5 per cent & 18 per cent, a burden on people is lifted," Fadnavis wrote on X.

Maharashtra CM highlighted the zero GST on health and life insurance, calling it a "massive relief" for citizens.

"This will come into effect from 22nd Sept '25. Most importantly, Health & Life Insurance now kept out of GST -- a massive relief for every family. This is not just a reform in taxation, it is a reform in Ease of Living. Under Hon PM Modi ji's leadership, India is becoming more transparent, more people-centric, and more caring every single day! Thank you to Hon PM Modi ji & team," the X post added.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma also thanked PM Modi for the tax reforms.

He wrote, "Assam extends heartfelt gratitude to Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for ushering in one of the most consequential reforms in India's GST structure, and to the GST Council for ensuring these changes see the light of day. The new regime agreed upon today will serve as a super booster for the Indian economy, bringing agility to small & medium businesses, spurring job creation, driving consumption, and most importantly, leaving more money in the hands of our people."

Recalling the evolution of GST as Finance Minister of Assam, CM Sarma called it the "defining moment".

"Having closely followed the evolution of GST over the last 8 years, particularly during my tenure as Assam's Finance Minister, I see this as a defining moment. India's ability to successfully implement GST and also to adapt and reform- when required- is a shining testament to the Modi Government's firm yet flexible approach to governance," Assam CM wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu wrote on X, "We welcome the GST reforms with revised slabs across daily essentials, education, healthcare, and agriculture. This pro-poor, growth-oriented decision will benefit all sections of society, from farmers to businesses."

"I congratulate Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Ji on this transformative step. As announced by PM Modi Ji on Independence Day, these next-generation GST reforms mark a strategic and citizen-centric advancement of our tax framework, ensuring a better quality of life for every Indian," he added.

Speaking to reporters, Goa CM Pramod Sawant said, "Everyone has agreed on the rationalisation of GST rates."

In a major reform aimed at providing relief to households, farmers, businesses and the healthcare sector, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced a sweeping reduction in Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on a wide range of essential items, automobiles, agriculture inputs, and electronic appliances.