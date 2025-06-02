Transgender Couple Officially Recognised as ‘Parents’ After Kerala HC Ruling

Updated 2 June 2025 at 19:24 IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court delivered a historic judgment on Monday, officially recognising transgender couple Ziya Paval and Zahad as ‘parents’ on their child’s birth certificate, replacing the traditional ‘father’ and ‘mother’ labels.
Background of the Case
Zahad, a trans man, gave birth to the child in February 2023, making headlines as India’s first openly transgender parents. However, the Kozhikode Corporation issued a birth certificate listing Zahad as the mother and Ziya as the father, with the term ‘transgender’ in parentheses.
Unhappy with the classification, the couple challenged the document, arguing that it did not reflect their true gender identities. They requested a gender-neutral term, but their plea was initially rejected by authorities, prompting them to approach the Kerala High Court.
Court’s Verdict and Impact
The case was fought by Advocate Padmalakshmi, Kerala’s first transgender lawyer, alongside Advocates Mariamma AK and Ipsita Ojal. The High Court, presided over by Justice Ziyad Rahman AA, ruled in favor of the couple, directing the Kozhikode Corporation to issue a revised birth certificate listing both petitioners as ‘parents’ without specifying gender.
This ruling is expected to set a precedent for similar cases in India, ensuring legal recognition of transgender families and promoting inclusive documentation practices.
LGBTQ+ Community Welcomes Decision
The verdict is being hailed as a landmark victory for the LGBTQ+ community, reinforcing the right to self-identification and gender inclusivity in official records. Activists believe this decision will pave the way for more progressive policies regarding transgender rights and family recognition in India.
