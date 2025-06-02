Transgender Couple Officially Recognised as ‘Parents’ After Kerala HC Ruling

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court delivered a historic judgment on Monday, officially recognising transgender couple Ziya Paval and Zahad as ‘parents’ on their child’s birth certificate, replacing the traditional ‘father’ and ‘mother’ labels.

Background of the Case

Zahad, a trans man, gave birth to the child in February 2023, making headlines as India’s first openly transgender parents. However, the Kozhikode Corporation issued a birth certificate listing Zahad as the mother and Ziya as the father, with the term ‘transgender’ in parentheses.

Transgender couple Ziya Paval and Zahad

Unhappy with the classification, the couple challenged the document, arguing that it did not reflect their true gender identities. They requested a gender-neutral term, but their plea was initially rejected by authorities, prompting them to approach the Kerala High Court.

Court’s Verdict and Impact

The case was fought by Advocate Padmalakshmi, Kerala’s first transgender lawyer, alongside Advocates Mariamma AK and Ipsita Ojal. The High Court, presided over by Justice Ziyad Rahman AA, ruled in favor of the couple, directing the Kozhikode Corporation to issue a revised birth certificate listing both petitioners as ‘parents’ without specifying gender.

Advocate Padmalakshmi Who Fought Trans Couple's Case

This ruling is expected to set a precedent for similar cases in India, ensuring legal recognition of transgender families and promoting inclusive documentation practices.