Advertisement

UP News Update: There is good news for those who choose to travel by train on the Vande Bharat Express. Another Vande Bharat train is scheduled to depart from Uttar Pradesh and travel to the nation's capital, New Delhi. It is anticipated that this train will run between Agra and New Delhi. The first train service of the Agra-Vande Bharat Metro Express is expected to start soon.

New Vande Bharat Train: Speed And Distance

When it comes to speed, the Agra-Vande Bharat Metro train will run at 160 km/h. It will be viewed as providing the current New Delhi Intercity service with fierce competition in such a scenario. There will be 16 coaches on the Vande Bharat Express train running from New Delhi to Agra. It is being informed that before arriving at its ultimate destination, New Delhi, it will pass through the stations in Agra and Lucknow. According to the latest information, a railway section trial of the New Delhi-Agra Vande Bharat Metro Express is scheduled for July. The distance between Agra and Delhi is almost 200 kilometers.

Vande Bharat Train: Timings

The intercity train that currently travels from Cantt station to New Delhi departs at 5.50 am from Agra. It is thought that, under these circumstances, the New Delhi-Agra Vande Bharat Metro Express train's timing might also be in the morning. Indeed, Indian Railways is currently getting ready to operate the 150–200 Km Vande Bharat Metro connecting cities.

The armor system trial, according to sources, took place on the Vande Bharat train between Palwal and Vridavan. It was an eight-coach Vande Bharat train traveling at 160 km/h. While riding on it, Railway Board Chairperson and CEO Jaya Verma Sinha evaluated the armor's performance. This worked, and the armor helped the train to stop automatically at the red light. Without the loco pilot's assistance, the train obeyed all speed limits thanks to its armor.