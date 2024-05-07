Advertisement

Delhi: After years of planning and development, the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is finally almost finished, linking the city of Uttarakhand with the nation's capital. Travel time between the two cities will be greatly reduced when this expressway's first phase opens early next month.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Route

The highway travels via Shastri Park, Khajuri Khas, Mandola Baghpat, Khekda Shamli, and Saharanpur on its route to Dehradun, beginning at the Akshardham Temple in Delhi.

With a projected completion date of June 1st, the 32-kilometer first phase will connect Akshardham and Baghpat.

Construction is under underway on the remaining phases, which should be finished early in the upcoming year.

50% Travel Time Reduction

Right now, the Delhi-Meerut Expressway takes about five hours to get from Delhi to Dehradun.

With the new freeway, the journey time should be significantly reduced—by about 50%—to just two and a half hours.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway Features

With expansion joints, signage, and other infrastructure almost finished, the first phase of the expressway boasts a 90–95% completion rate.

From Shastri Nagar to Loni in Delhi, there is an elevated portion of the highway spanning approximately 18 km.

Reduced traffic in highly populated regions like as Panchgaon, Mandola, Khajuri Khas, and Geeta Colony is the goal of this elevated portion.

Elephants and other animals will be able to travel beneath the expressway safely since it will have Asia's longest wildlife corridor.

Trade And Tourism

It is anticipated that the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will increase trade and tourism between the two states.

It will give travelers, companies, and commuters a quicker and more practical way. It is anticipated that the expressway will lessen traffic congestion on already-existing roadways.

Due to construction limitations and environmental concerns, there have been several delays in the project. But a lot of work has been done, and the first phase should open shortly.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is one important infrastructure project that would benefit Uttarakhand and Delhi. It will shorten travel times while also boosting tourism and the economy.