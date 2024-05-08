Advertisement

Indian Railways: A new Vande Bharat train service between Bhagalpur and Howrah has been announced, which is a big development for railway services in Eastern India. For travelers in the area, this service will improve connectivity and offer a quick and easy way to get around.

Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat: Detail Features

Route And Stopages: The train will travel a distance of roughly 439.57 kilometers, stopping at important stations such as Sahibganj, Barharwa, Azimganj, Katwa, and Naudibdham.

Only chaircar coaches will be used in the Vande Bharat service, guaranteeing a comfortable day trip without the need for sleeper accommodation. Journey Time: It will take roughly seven hours and thirty minutes to complete the trip, making it a fastest way to cover the considerable distance.

Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat: Timings

The train leaves Bhagalpur at 6:15 AM and reaches Howrah at 2:25 PM.

The train departs Howrah at 1:30 PM and arrives in Bhagalpur at 9:55 PM.

Bhagalpur-Howrah Vande Bharat: Launch Date

Once the Lok Sabha elections are over and a new government has been formed, the formal start date of this new service will be declared, allowing time to set up the necessary administrative and logistical systems.



Along with additional Vande Bharat train services, this route will cross the Sahibganj-Bhagalpur-Jamalpur-Kiul train section. The operation is a cooperative endeavor that utilizes resources and infrastructure enhancements from different Indian railway sectors. Significant renovations are being made to stations along the Malda rail division, which includes a portion of this new route. The goal of these upgrades is to improve station aesthetics and passenger facilities, making for a more enjoyable travel experience.