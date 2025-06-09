’Treated Like Animals': Shocking Video Shows Indian Student At Receiving End Of US Immigration Authorities

New Jersey: An Indo-American social entrepreneur shared a shocking video shared on X showing an Indian Student being handcuffed and pinned to the floor. The incident took place at the USA's Newark Airport, before he was deported. The American entrepreneur mentioned in his X post that the student was treated like a ‘criminal’ by the authorities.



Kunal Jain tagged the Indian Embassy and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, to look into the incident and help the student.

Jain also expressed his emotions towards the treatment of the Indian student saying, “As a NRI, I felt helpless and heartbroken. This is a human tragedy."



According to Kunal, the Indian student was supposed to board a flight last night but he never did. Jain claimed that the student was based out of Haryana and said, “I’m not mad, these people are trying to prove me mad.”

The visuals shared by Kunal depict an Indian man restrained on the ground by law enforcement. One image shows a police officer sporting a cap labelled “Port Authority Police.”

The Port Authority Police Department (PAPD) functions as a transit law-enforcement agency for New York and New Jersey. Its mission is to safeguard the critical infrastructure of the Port Authority, including airports, bridges, tunnels, bus terminals, seaports, rail transit, and the World Trade Center complex. It represents the largest police force related to transit in the United States.

Internet reacts as Indian origin student ‘treated like animals’ in United States

A user said on X said, “So many deaths of young Indian students are happening in USA while system there have been horribly apathetic."

Another user commented, “I can guarantee you he’s illegally here and that is a crime. Criminals should be treated as such.”

One more user had a different view on the incident who said that if people stop entering country illegally then all this won't take place. “If people stop going in any country illegally they won’t have to face this…. Pata nahi kaunse chor agent se fake visa lete hai… bag mein kya kya le jate hai…”