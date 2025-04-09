Tree Felling Frenzy In Delhi: Hundreds Cut Down Illegally In Dwarka's National Institute Of Immunology

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, hundreds of trees were allegedly mercilessly cut down in the National Institute of Immunology's plot adjacent to Himachal Apartments in located in Dwarka Sector 5. According to reports, the mass deforestation has led to a widespread outrage and concern among local residents and environmentalists. The locals alleged that the incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the recent deforestation controversy surrounding Hyderabad University, where students and activists have been protesting against the Telangana government's plans to develop an IT park on 400 acres of land.

As per the allegations made by the local residents, the tree felling in Dwarka began yesterday, with JCB machines cutting down over 100 trees of various species, including Neem, Babool, Ficus, Sheesham, Shahtooth, and Semal. It is alleged that the trees, some with girths exceeding 15 cm and heights over one foot, were felled without permission from the Department of Forest and Wildlife (DFW). When the JCB machines returned for further deforestation, on Wednesday, to finish the job, local residents quickly informed the Delhi Police and DFW, who arrived on the scene and took cognisance of the incident. The officials found that the people involved in the cutting of trees in the area had not obtained the necessary permits for the tree felling.

"We were shocked to see the scale of destruction," said a local resident, who wished to remain anonymous. "The trees were cut down without any regard for the environment or the local ecosystem. We're grateful that the authorities intervened and stopped the destruction," he added.

Hyderabad University Parallel

The deforestation controversy surrounding the University of Hyderabad has been making headlines recently. The Telangana government reportedly planned to develop an IT park on 400 acres of land near the university, which has led to protests from students and activists. They claimed that the development will lead to the loss of university land and biodiversity.

"The Telangana government's plans to develop an IT park on our land are a clear example of the government's disregard for the environment and our rights," said a student leader of the University of Hyderabad Students' Union. “We will continue to protest until the government withdraws its plans and ensures the protection of our land and biodiversity," he asserted.

Environmental Concerns

The locals stated that the destruction of trees in both Dwarka and Hyderabad has raised concerns about the impact on local ecosystems. Trees play a crucial role in maintaining biodiversity, preventing soil erosion, and mitigating the effects of climate change. The loss of these trees will have far-reaching consequences for the environment and local communities.

"The felling of trees without permission is a serious issue," said a DFW official. Sources claimed that the trees were being pruned allegedly by the CPWD without required permission. "We will be imposing heavy penalties on the CPWD for their actions. They cannot even take the chopped trees out of the plot without permission," the official asserted.

Local residents stated that the destruction of trees and natural habitats must be stopped in the national capital, and those responsible must be held accountable. As one resident aptly put it, "We must ensure that our actions today do not compromise the future of our planet."

Republic Media Network attempted to seek response from the forest department officials, who stated that a probe is being carried out into the matter. A forest department official, Sahil, who is investigating the issue, stated that counting of the number of trees fell is underway. He however didn't share further information regarding the issue. Another official stated that the department is ascertaining details of those involved in the cutting of trees.