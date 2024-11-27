Trekking Above 3,000 Metres in Dhauladhar Range Prohibited for Public Safety

Dharamshala: Trekking activities above 3,000 metres in the Dhauladhar range of Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, have been banned until further notice, as per an announcement by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Hemraj Bairwa on Wednesday.

The decision aims to prioritize public safety, considering the region’s challenging topography and increased risks due to winter snowfall.

Permission Needed for Low-Altitude Routes

The directive mandates prior approval from the Superintendent of Police (SP), Kangra, for trekking on lower-altitude trails such as Kareri, Triund, and Adi Himani Chamunda.

Additionally, the order prohibits paragliding pilots from flying near the Dhauladhar range.

Weather Monitoring and Automatic Cancellations

The SP's office will monitor weather conditions using forecasts from the Meteorological Department in Shimla before granting trekking permissions. Moreover, "trekking permissions will automatically be cancelled if the weather department issues a weather warning or alert."

Exemptions for Emergency Teams

Disaster management teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, search-and-rescue teams from the Mountaineering Centre in McLeod Ganj, and local police, are exempt from the restrictions.

Strict Enforcement Measures