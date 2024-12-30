Trekking Team Trapped on SGNP Mountain Slope After Bee Attack Rescued

Thane: Ten children were rescued by Thane police and disaster response force personnel on Monday after they got trapped while trying to save themselves from a bee attack during a trekking trip at Sanjay Gandhi National Park, a civic official said.

The incident took place at around 12:20pm in Yeoor, Thane Municipal Corporation disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

"The children, all in the late teens, panicked during a bee attack and got stuck on a steep slope. A team from Vartaknagar police and Thane Disaster Response Force rescued them. The children are from Thane as well as areas like Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg, Ghatkopar etc in Mumbai," another official said.