Tribal Communities Threaten Mass Protest As Miners Bypass Gram Panchayat Approval

Tensions are escalating in the tribal belts of the region as local communities accuse mining companies of rule violations and the systemic exclusion of native voices. Despite a landmark Supreme Court ruling mandating village-level consent for resource extraction, tribal leaders allege that operations are proceeding without the required permissions from the respective Gram Panchayats.

Mass protests are ongoing, with tribal leaders claiming that they will "give their lives, but not their land" and are prepared for a large-scale uprising if their rights under PESA are not respected.

Legal Violations

The dispute is Section 13(3) of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution, which provides specific safeguards for Scheduled Areas. Activists point out that under these provisions, any industrial or mining activity must receive prior informed consent from the Gram Sabha.

"The miners are operating as if the law doesn't exist," said a local tribal representative. "The permission from the respective Gram Panchayat is completely missing. This isn't just a procedural lapse; it is a violation of our constitutional right to self-governance."

Community organisers have noted that many villagers are being pressurised into land deals without knowing that the highest court in the land has certified them to say “no.”

"Not all tribals are aware of the decision taken by the SC," the tribal collective stated. “But we will make sure all of them get this information. We are launching a village-to-village awareness drive to educate our people on their legal standing.”

Tribal leaders have issued a warning to the administration that if the current legal definitions, which they argue favour corporate interests over indigenous land rights, are not revised to reflect the spirit of the PESA Act (1996), the situation will turn infuriated.