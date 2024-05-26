Advertisement

Agartala: A shocking incident has surfaced from Tripura, wherein a 37-year-old tribal woman was allegedly forced to sell her newborn baby girl due to extreme poverty. The incident took place on Thursday in the Gandacherra subdivision, just a day after the baby girl was born. It is being said that the husband of the woman had died about 5 months ago, while she was pregnant.

The woman identified as Mormati Tripura (37), a resident of Taraban Colony in Gandacherra subdivision, had given birth to a daughter at home on Wednesday.

It is being said that the next day she sold the child to a couple in Hezamara for Rs 5,000, citing extreme poverty after her husband's demise five months ago, PTI reported quoting sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Arindam Das.

It has been stated that the woman's husband died by suicide. She was pregnant at the time of her husband's death. As per reports, she has responsibility to run a family of four children.

She wanted to abort the fetus and consulted a doctor who advised her not to do so. The doctor helped her by providing whatever medicines she required for the last few months. However, after she gave birth to the child, the mother chose to sell the baby to a couple because of poverty.

Meanwhile, as the matter reached the Chief Secretary of the state, the baby girl was rescued from the couple to whom she was sold and was reunited with her mother.

