‘Tribute To Families’ Courage, Trump & Netanyahu’s Peace Efforts’: PM Modi Welcomes Release Of Israeli Hostages

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the release of all 20 living hostages held in Gaza for more than two years. | Image: Republic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday welcomed the release of all 20 living hostages held in Gaza for more than two years, calling their freedom a tribute to the "courage of their families" and to the "unwavering peace efforts" of US President Donald Trump and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

On X, PM Modi said India fully supported President Trump’s “sincere efforts to bring peace to the region”.

“We welcome the release of all hostages after over two years of captivity. Their freedom stands as a tribute to the courage of their families, the unwavering peace efforts of President Trump and the strong resolve of Prime Minister Netanyahu. We support President Trump’s sincere efforts to bring peace to the region," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Earlier during the day, all 20 remaining living hostages held in Gaza and hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held by Israel walked free on Monday as part of a ceasefire pausing two years of war that decimated the Gaza Strip and killed tens of thousands of Palestinians.

Hamas said that it will release the bodies of four of the 28 deceased Israeli captives, though it was not immediately clear when the rest of the bodies would be sent back to Israel. Israel says it has released more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal.

Speaking to Parliament, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared he was “committed to this peace”, raising hopes that the ruinous war, which triggered other conflicts in the Middle East and had left scores of captives in militant hands, might come to an end. But fundamental questions remain over when and how.

Cheering crowds greeted buses of released prisoners in the West Bank and Gaza, while families and friends of the hostages gathered in a square in Tel Aviv, Israel, cried out with joy and relief as news arrived that the captives were free.