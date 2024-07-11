Published 11:29 IST, July 11th 2024
Trinamool MP Claims He Received Death Threats Over Arrest of Party Leader
Senior Trinamool Congress leader and MP Sougata Roy claimed he received a phone call in which the caller threatened to kill him if arrested party leader Jayant Singh was not released soon.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Trinamool MP Claims He Received Death Threats Over Arrest of Party Leader | Image: ANI
- Listen to this article
