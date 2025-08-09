Triple Murder In Delhi’s Karawal Nagar: Husband Arrested After Wife and Two Daughters Found Dead

Updated 9 August 2025 at 17:47 IST
New Delhi: A chilling murder in Delhi's Karawal Nagar has left the residents of the area in shock. On the morning of Rakshabandhan 9 August, at around 7:15 AM, Delhi Police received a distress call reporting the death of a woman and her two young daughters in the Karawal Nagar area.
After reaching the crime scene police found the dead bodies of a 28-year-old woman, identified as Jayshree, and her daughters, aged 7 and 5, inside a residence.
Delhi police registered a case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Karawal Nagar Police Station, and a full-scale investigation was launched.
Forensic and crime scene teams were deployed to collect evidence, and the bodies were sent to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem examination.
During the investigation, police found that the husband of the deceased, Pardeep Kashyap, aged 29, was missing. Multiple police teams were immediately deployed to search the man.
Police used CCTV footage, surveillance, and local intelligence to track his movements.
Police eventually traced and arrested the man from the Mukund Vihar area of Delhi. During interrogation, Pardeep confessed his crime, given domestic disputes with his wife as the motive.
Neighbors also confirmed frequent arguments between the couple, saying the couple had marital tensions.
As per the Police sources the exact method of the killings is still under investigation, and further forensic analysis is also underway to determine the sequence of events.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 9 August 2025 at 17:47 IST