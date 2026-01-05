Capital Shocker: Delhi Man Walks Into Police Station After Killing Mother And Two Siblings, Probe On

Delhi: A horrific triple murder has sent shockwaves through the Laxmi Nagar area after a young man allegedly killed three members of his own family. The accused later surrendered to local authorities, confessing to the crime.

The incident took place in a quiet lane in Laxmi Nagar, leaving neighbors in disbelief. According to reports, the crime went unnoticed by those living nearby until the suspect himself surrendered.

Delhi Police arrived at the scene shortly after the surrender to secure the area and begin their investigation. The bodies have been taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination. While a preliminary motive has been suggested, police are continuing to interrogate the suspect to establish a clear timeline and cause.

Police Statement

Police officials said that the incident took place at approximately 5 pm today when a 25-year-old man identified as Yashveer Singh, a resident of the Mangal Bazar area, arrived at the Laxmi Nagar Police Station. Singh informed officers that he had killed his family members, citing severe financial distress as the motive.

The deceased have been identified as his mother, Kavita (46), his sister, Meghana (24), and his brother, Mukul (14). Police teams dispatched to the residence confirmed the deaths upon arrival. All facts and circumstances are currently being verified as the investigation remains in progress.

