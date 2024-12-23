Tripura: 3 Bangladeshi Nationals Arrested at Agartala Railway Station for Illegal Entry

Agartala: Three Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Tripura's Agartala Railway Station on Sunday for illegal entry into India, the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the Agartala Government Railway Police stated.

The arrest was made following a joint operation by the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Border Security Force (BSF), and the intelligence department.

The detainees, identified as Chhoton Das (19) and Bishnu Chandra Das (20) from Noakhali, and Mohammad Malek (30) from Habiganj, were apprehended this afternoon, the police stated. They had reportedly arrived at the railway station intending to board a train to another state, with initial investigations indicating Kolkata as their destination, the police further added.

Following their arrest, the suspects were taken to Agartala GRP Police Station for further interrogation. Officials suspect that more individuals may be connected to this case, and additional arrests are anticipated.