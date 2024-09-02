Published 19:55 IST, September 2nd 2024
Tripura College Student Commits Suicide After Fatal Attack on Girl Who Rejected His Proposal
A Tripura college student fatally stabbed a class 9 girl who rejected his proposal before killing himself, police said.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Tripura College Student Commits Suicide After Fatal Attack on Girl Who Rejected His Proposal | Image: PTI/representative
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
19:55 IST, September 2nd 2024