  • Tripura College Student Commits Suicide After Fatal Attack on Girl Who Rejected His Proposal

Published 19:55 IST, September 2nd 2024

Tripura College Student Commits Suicide After Fatal Attack on Girl Who Rejected His Proposal

A Tripura college student fatally stabbed a class 9 girl who rejected his proposal before killing himself, police said.

Tripura College Student Commits Suicide After Fatal Attack on Girl Who Rejected His Proposal | Image: PTI/representative
